The incident was reported in the early hours of this morning and police are investigating, with a man, aged 54, currently in their custody while they continue with inquiries.

Detectives are appealing for information from the public.

South Yorkshire Police have said in a statement: “Detectives in Doncaster are appealing for information following a reported rape in Doncaster city centre this morning (Sunday 26 March).

A man has been arrested after a woman was reported as being raped in an alleyway near Hall Gate, Doncaster

“It is reported that at around 5am the victim, a woman in her 30s, was raped in an alleyway off Hall Gate in the city centre.

“A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape. He remains in police custody at this time. Officers in Doncaster CID are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the incident to contact them.”

They said they want anyone who has any information which could help the investigation to get in touch using live chat, South Yorkshire Police’s online portal, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 153 of 26 March. Anyone wanting to use the live chat and the online portal can log onto https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/