Gun crime hotspots in South Yorkshire revealed as figures increase by a shocking 46%

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Figures obtained from South Yorkshire Police reveal that 43 per cent of all gun crime incidents in the last three years happened in Sheffield.

The data emerges following a shooting in Arbourthorne last month (January 24) which prompted a police investigation into what was believed to be a “targeted attack” on a vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 440 gun crimes took place in Sheffield in the last three years, with figures at their highest in 2022.

Gun crime hotspots in South Yorkshire revealed as figures increase by a whopping 46%.

Doncaster has the second-highest rate of gun crime in South Yorkshire with 293, accounting for 28 per cent of all recorded incidents between November 2020 to October 2023. Again figures reached their height in 2022.

Rotherham and Barnsley ranked third and fourth on the list, accounting for 17 per cent and 12 per cent of gun crimes respectively.

Across the county as a whole, gun crime figures have continued to increase year on year, rising by a whopping 46 per cent between 2021 and 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between January and October 2021, recorded incidents stood at 225 overall. This rose to 329 in 2023.

The crimes recorded refer to incidents where a firearm has been involved in causing injury or in any other way, for example, a threat.

PersonalInjuryClaimsUK.org.uk offers a specialist service for anyone looking for support and advice following a knife crime.