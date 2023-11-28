Growing concerns for Liam who went missing from Balby
Police are asking for your help to find missing Doncaster man Liam.
Liam, 38, was last seen yesterday (27 November) at 7:40am leaving the Balby area of the city.
He has not been seen or heard from since and concerns are growing for his welfare.
Liam is described as white, 6ft 2ins tall, clean shaven with short brown hair.
Is is reported Liam left in his car, a silver Ford Focus, registration GL68 PUH.
If you have seen Liam, his car or have any information that can help officers locate him, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 598 of 27 November 2023.