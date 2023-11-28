Police are asking for your help to find missing Doncaster man Liam.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liam, 38, was last seen yesterday (27 November) at 7:40am leaving the Balby area of the city.

He has not been seen or heard from since and concerns are growing for his welfare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam is described as white, 6ft 2ins tall, clean shaven with short brown hair.

Have you seen Liam?

Is is reported Liam left in his car, a silver Ford Focus, registration GL68 PUH.