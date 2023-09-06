Group attack man in his 50s punching and hitting him with an unknown object

Watch more videos on Shots!

It is understood that a man in his 50s was attacked by a group of men who punched him multiple times in the head.

It is also reported that he was struck to the head with an unknown object, and was later taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information about the alleged assault can pass it to police via the online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101.

Police were called to Urban Road in the early hours of Sunday morning

Please quote incident number 162 of 3 September 2023 when you get in touch. You can access our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.