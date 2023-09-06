News you can trust since 1925
Group attack man in his 50s punching and hitting him with an unknown object

Police were called shortly after 3.45am on Sunday, September 3, to a report of an assault in Urban Road, Hexthorpe.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 6th Sep 2023, 09:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 09:31 BST
It is understood that a man in his 50s was attacked by a group of men who punched him multiple times in the head.

It is also reported that he was struck to the head with an unknown object, and was later taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information about the alleged assault can pass it to police via the online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101.

Police were called to Urban Road in the early hours of Sunday morningPolice were called to Urban Road in the early hours of Sunday morning
Please quote incident number 162 of 3 September 2023 when you get in touch. You can access our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.