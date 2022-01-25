'Great result' as Doncaster police recover stolen car used in string of crimes

Police say the recovery of a stolen car used in a string of crimes in Doncaster is a ‘great result.’

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 3:59 pm

A Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team spokesman said: “Last week, during Neighbourhood Policing Week, officers recovered a stolen vehicle in a field off Cuckoo Lane, Hatfield which was stolen in an earlier burglary, and has been used in a series of other crimes in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“A great result and just one example of the kind of work our neighbourhood teams deliver day in, day out, to tackle crime.”

Police found the car in a field in Hatfield.