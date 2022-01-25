'Great result' as Doncaster police recover stolen car used in string of crimes
Police say the recovery of a stolen car used in a string of crimes in Doncaster is a ‘great result.’
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 3:59 pm
A Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team spokesman said: “Last week, during Neighbourhood Policing Week, officers recovered a stolen vehicle in a field off Cuckoo Lane, Hatfield which was stolen in an earlier burglary, and has been used in a series of other crimes in Doncaster.
“A great result and just one example of the kind of work our neighbourhood teams deliver day in, day out, to tackle crime.”