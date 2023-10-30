GBH prisoner wanted on recall to jail could be in Doncaster, say police
North Yorkshire Police are searching for Ben Daniel Collins, 23, from Scarborough and have now extended the search to the Doncaster and Middlesbrough areas.
Police say he is wanted back behind bars after displaying “poor behaviour” since his release earlier this year after being sentenced to 32 months and 12 weeks in 2021.
Collins is wanted for recall to prison after failing to abide by his prison release licence since leaving jail on 18 April this year.
He was sentenced to 32 months and 12 weeks’ imprisonment at York Crown Court on 22 October 2021 for an offence of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
After displaying poor behaviour since his release, HM Prison and Probation Service ordered his recall to prison on 11 October 2023.
Police enquiries have been ongoing in and around Scarborough, as well as in the Bridlington, and now Middlesborough and Doncaster areas where it is known Collins has connections.
Anyone with information regarding Collins’ whereabouts, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 4, and speak to the Force Control Room.
For immediate sightings, dial 999 to ensure police can make the arrest.
If you would prefer not to give your name, you can contact independent UK charity Crimestoppers anonymously through their UK call centre on 0800 555111 where you can report information in confidence.
Please quote reference number 12230193153 when providing details.