GBH prisoner wanted on recall to jail could be in Doncaster, say police

A man imprisoned for wounding and GBH and wanted on recall to prison could be in Doncaster, police have said.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police are searching for Ben Daniel Collins, 23, from Scarborough and have now extended the search to the Doncaster and Middlesbrough areas.

Police say he is wanted back behind bars after displaying “poor behaviour” since his release earlier this year after being sentenced to 32 months and 12 weeks in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Collins is wanted for recall to prison after failing to abide by his prison release licence since leaving jail on 18 April this year.

23-year-old Ben Collins is wanted on recall to prison.

He was sentenced to 32 months and 12 weeks’ imprisonment at York Crown Court on 22 October 2021 for an offence of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

After displaying poor behaviour since his release, HM Prison and Probation Service ordered his recall to prison on 11 October 2023.

Police enquiries have been ongoing in and around Scarborough, as well as in the Bridlington, and now Middlesborough and Doncaster areas where it is known Collins has connections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information regarding Collins’ whereabouts, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 4, and speak to the Force Control Room.

For immediate sightings, dial 999 to ensure police can make the arrest.

If you would prefer not to give your name, you can contact independent UK charity Crimestoppers anonymously through their UK call centre on 0800 555111 where you can report information in confidence.