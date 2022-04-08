Gang members sentenced after admitting conspiracy to supply heroin hidden in Kinder eggs in Doncaster

John Gilliver, aged 33, and Liam McGuire, aged 30, were formerly significant members of an Organised Crime Group (OCG) operating in the Mexborough area.

As part of a dedicated operation set up to combat drug dealing and associated crimes, investigations revealed that street dealers were being used in the area by those higher up the chain to distribute drugs.

Typically, the dealers would be given a plastic ‘Kinder egg’ containing wraps of heroin. Drug dealer telephone lines were used to assist in the distribution.

Liam McGuire and John Gilliver

Between January 2017 and July 2018 a number of warrants were executed at addresses, where Class A and B drugs were recovered along with quantities of cash and weapons.

Gilliver and McGuire are already serving prison sentences in relation to violent disorder committed in December 2020. During the investigation into this incident, evidence, including from mobile telephones, revealed the pair’s involvement in the drugs conspiracy.

Gilliver was today handed a further sentence of eight years and four months, while McGuire received an additional seven years and six months.

DC Mark Parry said: “This is certainly good news for the residents of Mexborough and surrounding areas, who had to put up with gang-related activity, including witnessing incidents of significant violence and drug supply, on a regular basis.

“Drug supply links to street violence and we are working tirelessly to put a stop to organised crime groups in South Yorkshire.

“If you have any information relating to the supply of drugs or any suspicious activity, please contact police or you can remain completely anonymous by passing information to Crimestoppers.”

Gilliver, formerly of Beech Road, and McGuire, formerly of Schofield Street, admitted to supplying Class A drugs on Tuesday (5 April 2022) at Sheffield Crown Court and were sentenced today (Friday 8 April). This will run concurrent to their current sentences.