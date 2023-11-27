News you can trust since 1925
'Fully illegal' bikes seized by police as riders caught after Doncaster chase

Police have seized two ‘fully illegal’ bikes after a chase in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 27th Nov 2023, 12:06 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 12:06 GMT
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team compounded the vehicles in Conisbrough on what they described as ‘a busy start to the week.’

Detaining the riders and bikes on the Trans Pennine Trail, a spokesman said: “Two bikes scooped up, fully illegal. Didn’t smoke us, despite best efforts.

"Two expensive bikes not to be riding legally.”

Report off-road bikers to police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.