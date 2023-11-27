'Fully illegal' bikes seized by police as riders caught after Doncaster chase
Police have seized two ‘fully illegal’ bikes after a chase in Doncaster.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team compounded the vehicles in Conisbrough on what they described as ‘a busy start to the week.’
Detaining the riders and bikes on the Trans Pennine Trail, a spokesman said: “Two bikes scooped up, fully illegal. Didn’t smoke us, despite best efforts.
"Two expensive bikes not to be riding legally.”
Report off-road bikers to police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.