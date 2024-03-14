Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This was the scene outside a major South Yorkshire shopping centre today after a police incident at the venue.

The picture shows the ambulance, along with police and security personnel, outside the indoor mall, home to some of Doncaster’s biggest shops.

A man has been arrested after a police incident, pictured, at the Frenchgate Centre, Doncaster. Picture: Submitted

Police said in a statement: "Emergency services were called today (14 March) at 12.40pm to Frenchgate Centre in Doncaster.

"A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly."

One onlooker who saw the scene outside the centre said he had been told that a man had been chasing women in the popular shopping centre. He said he had seen the emergency services outside the building.