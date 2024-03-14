Frenchgate Centre Doncaster: Man arrested after police incident at popular South Yorkshire shopping centre

This was the scene outside a major South Yorkshire shopping centre today after a police incident at the venue.

South Yorkshire Police officers were sent, along with a Yorkshire Ambulance Service ambulance, to the Frenchgate Centre, in Doncaster, with one man arrested.

The picture shows the ambulance, along with police and security personnel, outside the indoor mall, home to some of Doncaster’s biggest shops.

A man has been arrested after a police incident, pictured, at the Frenchgate Centre, Doncaster. Picture: Submitted

Police said in a statement: "Emergency services were called today (14 March) at 12.40pm to Frenchgate Centre in Doncaster.

"A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly."

One onlooker who saw the scene outside the centre said he had been told that a man had been chasing women in the popular shopping centre. He said he had seen the emergency services outside the building.

No one is believed to have been injured in the incident.