FRAUD ALERT: South Yorkshire residents warned to be alert of telephone fraudsters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Several people in South Yorkshire received calls from individuals purporting to be from the victim’s bank or claiming to be from another police force. The individuals claim there has been fraudulent activity on the account or ask victims if their bank cards have been stolen and then ask that they move their money to unknown bank accounts to keep their money safe.

Andy Foster, Fraud Protect Officer, said: "Posing as an official from a reputable company is a common tactic used by fraudsters, and they can be very convincing. We are aware of a number of reports from across the country of people who have fallen victim to these types of fraud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People should never part with money or reveal personal information following an unsolicited telephone call. If you suspect the person on the other end of the line isn't who they say they are, end the call, if possible, ring the company or organisation on a known number using a different phone such as your mobile. Remember that genuine banks, police, and other officials will never ask you to reveal personal information or transfer money over the phone.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several people in South Yorkshire received calls from individuals purporting to be from the victim’s bank or claiming to be from another police force.

“I encourage the public to be alert to these telephone fraudsters and spread the word to ensure their friends and loved ones, particularly elderly and vulnerable people, know to spot the signs. Stopping others from potentially falling victim can save people both financial loss and the hurt of being tricked by those willing to take advantage of others.”

Staying safe

It's not always easy to spot a fraudulent call. For example, fraudsters can spoof phone numbers, so it appears that you are genuinely being called by your bank or a government department. Additionally, they may already have some of your information from a previous data breach, which might make you think the call is genuine.

Find fraud prevention advice on our dedicated webpage: www.southyorks.police.uk/find-out/crime-prevention-advice/fraud

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you receive a call claiming to be from your bank, hang up and dial 159. You will be put through to your bank's genuine customer service line. Most major banks are part of this scheme. Major telephone providers also offer free call blocking services, contact your provider for more details.

If you receive a spam call on your iPhone, you can report it to your provider by texting ‘call’ followed by the caller’s phone number to 7726. If you have an Android phone, text ‘call’ to 7726 and you will be asked to input the caller phone number. For scam calls received on WhatsApp, open the WhatsApp chat with the suspicious phone number and tap 'block.' You can report the contact by tapping 'report contact' and 'block'.