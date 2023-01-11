Fourth Neighbourhood Policing Team launches in Doncaster and starts with early morning raids

The team will be based out of Davies House Police Station and will police the Adwick, Askern, Roman Ridge, Bentley and Sprotbrough ward areas of the city.

The move from three to four NPTs will see the district’s neighbourhood structure mirror Doncaster Council’s localities model, enabling enhanced joint working and better outcomes for communities across the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout today (Wednesday 11 January) Doncaster North officers will be joined by specialist teams from across the force for a day of enforcement and engagement activity to tackle the issues that matter to the local community.

Early morning success for the new team

Doncaster District Commander, Chief Superintendent Ian Proffitt, said: “Neighbourhood Policing is a vital part of what we do. Our NPTs already work very closely with colleagues at the council and other organisations, but this restructure will make that partnership working even more effective.

“It will support closer working practices and stronger partnerships, which we hope will result in improved problem solving, better management of vulnerability issues and dealing with antisocial behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The four Doncaster Council areas each have differing dynamics and challenges. The alignment of the council and neighbourhood teams will encourage locality-focused approaches to these issues, delivering an improved response for our communities.

“This is a really positive change, and I am excited to see how it can help us deliver the Doncaster that everyone wants to see.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Insp Sebastian Dent who leads the new team

Led by Inspector Sebastian Dent, the team of two Sergeants, seven PCs and three PCSOs will work from the Davies House base. The team already understands the issues that are important to the local community, from their previous roles on the former Doncaster West NPT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Dent said he was ‘delighted’ to help embed the new team into the community.

He said: “The team is driven by a real desire to make a difference in the communities they serve, creating a safer and more enjoyable environment for those who live and work here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Neighbourhood policing enables us to work closely with the public, community groups, partner agencies and businesses to reduce crime and solve issues specific to that community.

The briefing outside Davies House

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But despite these positive changes, we can’t do this alone. I want to encourage local people to please come and speak to us and let us know about the issues that are important to you. It’s by working together – police, partners and the public – that we can have the greatest impact.”

The changes will also see Doncaster West NPT renamed Doncaster South NPT. This team will cover Mexborough, Conisbrough, Edlington, Rossington, Tickhill and Finningley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster Central NPT will police the city centre, Balby South, Hexthorpe and Balby North, Wheatley and Bessacarr areas.

And Doncaster East NPT will cover Stainforth, Thorne, Hatfield, Edenthorpe and Armthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just some of this morning's haul

The new team had immediate success after two people had an early morning visit after officers carried out raids at two addresses in the district as part of #OpDuxford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up to date with what your new team is doing is by following them on their Facebook and Twitter pages, visit @DoncNorthNPT.