Four people arrested and a motorhome seized during Doncaster patrols

It has a been a busy few days for the Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team who have conducted foot patrols in Denaby and Conisbough.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 18:10 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 18:13 GMT
Officers took part in a day of action with the Councils Stronger Communities team in Tickhill when a motorhome was recovered for having no insurance.A spokesman said: “Four people have also been arrested for failing to appear at court. These are people that have been charged with offences but have not turned up at court. They have now been arrested and placed in front of the next available court to be dealt with.”