Four people arrested after man, 74, injured in Doncaster hit and run crash

Officers were called at 10.15am last Saturday to reports of a collision on East Laith Gate.

A car, believed to be a light-coloured Volkwagen, reportedly mounted the pavement and collided with the 74-year-old.

The vehicle left the scene but was later found on Winchester Avenue the following day.

Police are investigating the hit and run smash in Doncaster city centre.

He was taken to hospital with a serious head injury and later discharged and is now recovering at home, supported by family.

Two men, 44 and 22, and two women, 44 and 26, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision and motorists who were travelling in the area who may have dashcam footage.