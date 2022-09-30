Four more arrests as police crackdown on Doncaster drugs gangs continues

A further four people have been held as part of an ongoing operation to tackle violent crime and drugs supply in the Edlington, Mexborough and city centre areas of Doncaster.

On Tuesday night, officers executed a warrant at Gordon Road, Edlington, which saw 750g of suspected amphetamine, worth an estimated £7,500 recovered, along with a bag of cannabis and a quantity of prescription drugs.

Two men and a woman were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and have been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Police are clamping down on drugs gangs in Doncaster.

On Wednesday night, two warrants were carried out in Edlington.

At Gordon Road, a man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and money laundering. A small amount of cannabis with a street value of £300 and a quantity of cash were recovered.

At the second warrant, on Nelson Road, a small amount of cannabis was recovered.

This adds to the seven people who were arrested and the £440,000 worth of cannabis plants that were recovered in a number of warrants at the start of the week.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Hammond, who is leading the operation, said: “This week’s activity has seen a significant amount of drugs destined for the streets taken out of the supply chain.

“So much of the violent crime in these areas of our city are connected to organised crime and drug supply, and this work aims to have a real positive impact on reducing both.

“We want to work together with our communities to make Doncaster a safer place live, work and visit. If you have information that could help us, please contact us. The more intelligence we have, the more action we can take against those responsible for organised and violent crime.

“There will continue to be an increased police presence as this work continues. If you see our officers out and about, please talk to them. They are there to help and support you.”

You can contact police on 101 or you can access webchat and the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/