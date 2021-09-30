Four men arrested and cannabis plants seized as police bust Doncaster drug factory
Four men have been arrested after police smashed a Doncaster drugs factory.
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 6:14 am
Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team discovered the cannabis set up in Thorne earlier this week.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A warrant was executed at a property in Thorne on Monday, resulting in a significant amount of cannabis plants being seized.
"Four males were arrested inside the property.
"If you have any information in relation to this type of activity, please contact us via 101, online, or Crimestoppers.”