Four men arrested and cannabis plants seized as police bust Doncaster drug factory

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team discovered the cannabis set up in Thorne earlier this week.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A warrant was executed at a property in Thorne on Monday, resulting in a significant amount of cannabis plants being seized.

"Four males were arrested inside the property.

Police busted a drugs factory in Thorne.