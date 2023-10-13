News you can trust since 1925
Four Doncaster men in court over drugs and neighbourhood crime offences

Four Doncaster men have appeared in court for a variety of drug and neighbourhood crime offences.
By Darren Burke
Published 13th Oct 2023, 17:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 17:06 BST
South Yorkshire Police said the four had been charged following ten days of proactive work by the force’s integrated offender management team.

Jamie Bermingham, 44, of Diamond Jubilee Way, Edlington appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court yesterday (12 October), after being charged with supplying heroin and cocaine, as well being concerned in the supply of a controlled Class B drug.

He has been remanded into custody to next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 9 November 2023.

A number of men have been held on drugs and burglary charges in Doncaster.A number of men have been held on drugs and burglary charges in Doncaster.
Davyian Enoe Nelson, 30, of Spring Gardens, Doncaster, and Kye Patterson, 29, of Saffron Drive, Doncaster, both appeared at Doncaster Magistrates Court today (13 October).

Enoe Nelson and Patterson were charged with possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs, with both remanded into custody to next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 10 November 2023.

Jordan Barbour, 25, of Ramsden Road, Doncaster, has been charged with three counts of burglary dwellings and six counts of fraud by false representation after appearing before Doncaster Magistrates Court yesterday (12 October).

He has also been remanded into custody and is next due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 9 November 2023.

To report crime, drugs and anti social behaviour in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire, contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers through their UK call centre to report information anonymously on 0800 555 111.