Four Doncaster men in court over drugs and neighbourhood crime offences

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire Police said the four had been charged following ten days of proactive work by the force’s integrated offender management team.

Jamie Bermingham, 44, of Diamond Jubilee Way, Edlington appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court yesterday (12 October), after being charged with supplying heroin and cocaine, as well being concerned in the supply of a controlled Class B drug.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been remanded into custody to next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 9 November 2023.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of men have been held on drugs and burglary charges in Doncaster.

Davyian Enoe Nelson, 30, of Spring Gardens, Doncaster, and Kye Patterson, 29, of Saffron Drive, Doncaster, both appeared at Doncaster Magistrates Court today (13 October).

Enoe Nelson and Patterson were charged with possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs, with both remanded into custody to next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 10 November 2023.

Jordan Barbour, 25, of Ramsden Road, Doncaster, has been charged with three counts of burglary dwellings and six counts of fraud by false representation after appearing before Doncaster Magistrates Court yesterday (12 October).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has also been remanded into custody and is next due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 9 November 2023.

To report crime, drugs and anti social behaviour in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire, contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.