Four arson attacks involving furniture, bins and a skip in Doncaster
Adwick firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving old furniture at 9.20pm on Fordstead Lane, Almholme.
Adwick were also called to a deliberate bin fire at 2.35am on West End Avenue, Bentley.
Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate wheelie bin fire on New Street, Balby Carr at 4.05am.
A skip was deliberately set on fire at 4.15am on Carr House Road, Hyde Park, Doncaster. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended.