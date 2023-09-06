News you can trust since 1925
Four arson attacks involving furniture, bins and a skip in Doncaster

There were four arson attacks involving furniture, bins and a skip in Doncaster overnight.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 6th Sep 2023, 10:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 10:27 BST
Adwick firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving old furniture at 9.20pm on Fordstead Lane, Almholme.

Adwick were also called to a deliberate bin fire at 2.35am on West End Avenue, Bentley.

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate wheelie bin fire on New Street, Balby Carr at 4.05am.

A skip was deliberately set on fire at 4.15am on Carr House Road, Hyde Park, Doncaster. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended.