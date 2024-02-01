Four arrests as police recover camper van stolen in Lincolnshire at Doncaster hotel

News you can trust since 1925
Four people have been arrested after police recovered a camper van stolen from Lincolnshire at a Doncaster hotel.
By Darren Burke
Published 1st Feb 2024, 09:22 GMT
Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team seized the Swift Kon-Tiki motorhome at the Travelodge hotel in Hampole.

A spokesman said the vehicle had been stolen “in the early hours from the Lincolnshire Police area.”

The South Yorkshire Police spokesman added: “Four suspects were arrested nearby and are in custody awaiting process.”

Anyone with information about the theft can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.