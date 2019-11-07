Four arrested from suspected burglary car after chase drama with police dogs: Police column

This comes at a time when we have been working to prevent break-ins, with both officers and police cadets in Intake and Wheatley offering residents a chemical marker for their property to deter thieves.

On October 8 a vehicle that had been stolen during a burglary almost a month previously was month stopped on Clay Lane. Five juveniles ran from the vehicle but four were detained. One of them was bitten by a police dog during his arrest.

Those were not the only arrests related to burglaries during the month. A man and a woman were arrested for committing four burglaries in the Finningley and Hatfield areas during September. They were charged with three of these offences and remanded.

File picture of a police dog in training. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another man was arrested on suspicion of committing two burglaries in Doncaster town centre, and charged with both offences and remanded.

Another three people were also arrested for different burglaries in Intake and Wheatley, with one charged and remanded, another charged and bailed, whilst the third was released under investigation.

Another man charged and remanded for three burglaries over the past two months in the Cantley and Bessacarr area, and finally, another man also charged and remanded for burglaries in Cantley.

This month we re-launched Operation Shield, which sees police concentrate efforts on tackling residential burglaries in the Wheatley and Intake areas through the distribution of Smartwater security kits.

Police cadets helped distribute SmartWater in Wheatley and Intake

Officers from the Central Neighbourhood Team have been accompanied by volunteer police cadets in visiting residents to hand out the free kits and encourage registration of the unique marking of the kit onto the central database.

Smartwater is a water-based, traceable liquid, invisible to the naked eye, which contains a unique forensic signature. Just a speck is required to link a criminal or property to a crime.

As part of the operation, not only will we be using it to mark householder property but we will also be installing kits, into various locations, which will coat offenders in the liquid. This approach is arguably one of the most effective deterrents in burglary. Every custody suite in South Yorkshire has specialist lamps to detect any trace of the liquid and officers also have access to portable lamps to reunite found property with its owner. Evidence shows when we target particular areas and receive participation from residents, we see a fall in burglaries and other acquisitive crime.

I strongly encourage all residents of Intake and Wheatley to participate in receiving this free unique marking kit to protect their property. Email doncastershield@southyorks.pnn.police.uk and an officer will contact you.

Away from burglaries, we have seen a number of other arrests.

A man was approached by PCSOs on St James Street. He attempted to cover his face with his coat and made off on his bike, but his coat fell off. It was picked up and we discovered 130 wraps of crack, 14.3g of crack and £204 cash.

On October 12, we arrested a man who had been captured on CCTV smashing the window of Boots in the town centre. He was captured stealing a sleeping bag full of aftershave but this was recovered. He was later charged and remanded for burglary.

We also arrested a man following reports received of someone brandishing a knife and threatening staff at a takeaway on St James Street. He had also damaged a window there. Although he fled just prior to our arrival, he was seen on CCTV later in the evening going into the town centre where he was detained after a chase on foot.

And on October 11, we discovered 20 cannabis plants at a property on Orchard St, Balby.