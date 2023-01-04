Four arrested after spate of burglaries in Doncaster area village, say police

The gang are suspected of a string of raids in Harworth in recent months.

Revealing details, Inspector Hayley Crawford, District Commander for East Bassetlaw Police, said: “Here in Bassetlaw officers have continued to be busy responding to emergency calls from the public throughout the Christmas and New Year and continued to work in the community to disrupt criminal activity.

“Four people thought to be responsible for a spate of burglaries in Harworth have been arrested.

"Burglary has a serious impact on people, making them feel unsafe in their own homes and also costing them in not only money but their ability to carry out day to day activities.

"Neighbourhood watch schemes are a good way to deter and protect your property and watch out for your neighbours. I recommend joining one or looking to start one in your area.

"I would like to give a special thank you to all my officers in Bassetlaw, they do a very difficult job often sacrificing time with their family on special occasions such as Christmas and New Year in order to keep our community safe. I would also like to thank our other emergency service partners who also make such sacrifices for our community.”

If you want to report crime in Bassetlaw or Doncaster, call 999 in an emergency or the non-emergency number on 101.

