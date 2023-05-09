Euan, aged 16, was last seen just after 12am this morning (Tuesday 9 May) leaving his home address in the Wheatley area of the city.

He is white and described as about 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build with short, dark brown hair.

He is believed to be wearing a black North Face puffer-style jacket and Vans trainers with a white stripe on them.

Have you seen Euan?

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Euan's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?

If you can help, you can pass information on to police via the online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 54 of 9 May when you get in touch.