Found: Police are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of Daniel missing in Doncaster
Officers in Doncaster who were appealing for help to find Daniel and found him safe and well..
Daniel, age 35, was last seen on Friday morning (20 April) in the city centre.
Officers become increasingly concerned for Daniel's welfare and wanted to speak to anybody who has seen him.
In a Twet sent out by South Yorkshire Police this morning they said: “Daniel, who was reported missing from #Doncaster, has been found safe and well.
Thanks for sharing our appeal.”