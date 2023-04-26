News you can trust since 1925
Found: Police are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of Daniel missing in Doncaster

Officers in Doncaster who were appealing for help to find Daniel and found him safe and well..

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 25th Apr 2023, 17:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 10:49 BST

Daniel, age 35, was last seen on Friday morning (20 April) in the city centre.

Officers become increasingly concerned for Daniel's welfare and wanted to speak to anybody who has seen him.

In a Twet sent out by South Yorkshire Police this morning they said: “Daniel, who was reported missing from #Doncaster, has been found safe and well.

Thanks for sharing our appeal.”