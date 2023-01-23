Amalia, age 22, was last seen on 21 December 2022 in the Dagenham area of East London.

Following enquiries, officers now believe Amalia is in the Doncaster area, and therefore, are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen her, or know where she is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amalia is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall, and of a slim build.

Have you seen Amalia?

She sometimes wears glasses and has a nose piercing, and has ‘Floren’ tattooed on her left ring finger, ‘Levinia’ in a heart tattoo on left arm, and a star constellation tattoo also on her left arm.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Amalia's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be?

If you can help call 101. Please quote incident number 272 of 16 January 2023 when you get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad