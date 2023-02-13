Former Doncaster man among six charged following murder of 44-year-old
A former Doncaster man is among six people charged with conspiracy to commit murder following the death of a 44-year-old man in North Lincolnshire.
Ian Staves was found dead at his home in Wootton on September 12 last year.
Patrick Joseph Smith, 27, previously of Doncaster, Nicholas James St Clair, 34, of Castle Grove, Hull, Bobby Gibson, 18, of Woodcock Street, Hull, Aaron Windas, 39, of Anlaby Road, Hull, Celestino Furtado, 36, of Waterloo Street, Hull and Jamie Smith, 33, of Skippindale Road, Scunthorpe were all arrested on the morning of Wednesday 8 February.
All six have since been charged with conspiracy to commit murder. A seventh person, who was arrested on Wednesday, has since been released on police bail.
Celestino Furtado has also been charged with three firearms offences;
Possession of a firearm without a certificate, possession of ammunition without a certificate, and possession of a firearm of length less than 30cm/60cm (prohibited weapon).
All six appear at Grimsby Magistrates Court last Saturday.