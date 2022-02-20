Football fan, 10, injured amid claims Sheffield Wednesday fans infiltrated Doncaster Rovers home end
A football fan, aged 10, was injured by a missile thrown at the Doncaster Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday game yesterday - amid claims away fans infiltrated the home end.
South Yorkshire Police said the young football supporter was struck in his face by a bottle thrown in the South Stand, which is the home end behind the goal at Doncaster Rovers’ Eco-Power stadium.
The incident was reported at half time.
Sheffield Wednesday away fans were in the stand at the opposite end of the stadium for the local derby, but it is claimed some Owls infiltrated the home end.
South Yorkshire Police said an investigation has been launched.
“We are investigating an assault on a 10-year-old boy who was struck in the face by a bottle thrown in the South Stand at half time,” the force said.
“If you have any information please contact us.”
Fans have taken to social media to express their disgust at yesterday’s incident.
One said: “Throwing missiles is inexcusable. A full bottle of milkshake has just hit a young lad above the eye.
“This cannot continue, the club will take action and you will have no one else to blame.”
Another fan said: “If we’re gonna be so strict about ticketing for away games I’d appreciate the same to be extended to home games.
“Don’t appreciate having very aggressive Wednesday fans celebrating in fans’ faces behind me.”
Earlier this month, Doncaster Rovers changed their ticket policy for away games as a result of “increased anti-social behaviour” amongst travelling fans.
The club has confirmed that away matches will be all ticket for the remainder of this season following discussions with the English Football League.
Rovers said the decision comes after several arrests and banning orders were issued across multiple matches. s
Rovers said in a statement: “Doncaster Rovers can confirm that all away matches for the remainder of the 2021/22 season will be all ticket with no pay on the day available unless pre-agreed with the home club.
“This decision follows discussions with the EFL regarding increased anti-social behaviour amongst Rovers’ away fans which has led to several arrests and banning orders issued across multiple matches.”