Focus ST car found by Doncaster police within an hour of being stolen despite reg plate change

A Focus ST car was found by Doncaster police within an hour of being stolen despite reg plate change on Friday.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 10th Jun 2023, 20:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 20:36 BST

At around 2.30pm on June 9 Doncaster East NPT received a call from West Yorkshire Police to inform them of a stolen vehicle that was possibly in the Doncaster area.

The vehicle had just been stolen from the Junctiont 32 Outlet village in Castleford, and was heading towards the city.

Officers made their way to the area and found the vehicle hiding in the JD Gym car park just off Ogden Road.

The car was found within an hour of being stolenThe car was found within an hour of being stolen
A spokesman said: “The vehicle’s number plates had been changed, but we were able to identify it was in fact the stolen car.

“Within an hour of the car being stolen in Castleford, it was in police hands awaiting return to its very grateful owner.

“As for the suspect, the investigation continues, maybe they're just finishing a set of bicep curls and will then make themselves known to us?”