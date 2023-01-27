Flytipper 'dressed like bottle of Prime' is sought by Doncaster Council

The authority cheekily compared the ‘repeat offender’ to a bottle of the Ice Pop flavour version of the drink, because of the red, white and blue top they were spotted in after dumping rubbish.

Sharing a picture of the bottle and the culprit, a Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Two of the current most wanted things in Doncaster!

“Our Enforcement Team are looking to identify this repeat fly-tipping offender (on the right).

Doncaster Council compared the flytipper to a bottle of Prime drink.

“The picture was taken in Stone Close Avenue, Hexthorpe.

“If you have any information, please email [email protected]”

The council also has a ‘caught on camera’ webpage for people who have been caught in the act and members of the public are being urged to check out the gallery and help bring offenders to justice.