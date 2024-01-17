Doncaster's dedicated retail crime team has kicked off the new year by helping to secure custodial sentences for another five of the city's prolific shoplifters.

Last week, police reported on four Doncaster thieves who had been jailed for a total of 45 weeks after a series of thefts, and over the past seven days, five more shoplifters have been put behind bars.

All of them were caught on CCTV and identified due to their prolific offending, with the victims reporting the thefts to the police immediately.

After stealing around £1,200 worth of tanning items and toiletries from Boots in Wheatley Hall Road Business Park, the store rang 999 and provided an immediate description of the perpetrator Gemma Mitchell.

These five have been put behind bars.

Officers conducted an area search and located the 30-year-old the same day as she was discovered with a shopping trolley full of the stolen items.

After her arrest on Monday 8 January, Mitchell, of East View, Bawtry, was charged with one count of theft. She was jailed for six months at Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Wednesday (10 January) after pleading guilty to the offence.

Chris Sanderson, 25, was arrested on 9 January after stealing from B&M and Home Bargains. He was recognised by security staff as a serial shoplifter and was charged with five thefts.

Sanderson, of Duke Street, admitted all the offences and was sentenced to 30 weeks in prison last Wednesday (10 January).

Casey Wilkins.

Casey Wilkins, aged 27, of no fixed abode, was detained by security staff and arrested by officers after she was spotted on CCTV stuffing expensive clothes down her coat in TK Maxx in Frenchgate Shopping Centre.

After pleading guilty to theft, she was jailed for 22 weeks at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Monday (15 January).

Another prolific offender - 45-year-old Paul Irvine - was recognised by staff as he raided the shelves of an Iceland store in the city centre.

Security staff detained him before officers arrived, with Irvine, of Hunt Lane, Bentley, charged with theft. He pleaded guilty and has been ordered to spend six months behind bars.

Gemma Mitchell.

Liam Mitchell, aged 32, of no fixed abode, was also given a six-week prison sentence after stealing over £170 worth of chocolate from a Co-op supermarket.

Having a priority retail crime team based in Doncaster has allowed strong partnerships to be built with local businesses.

By working together and creating an alliance between police officers and retailers, vital intelligence has been shared and prolific offenders are being brought before the courts.

Police Constable Louise Green forms part of Doncaster's retail crime team along PC Hazel Smith. They have been forging strong relationships with city retailers and see first-hand just how much of an impact retail crime has on its victims.

Paul Irvine.

"There is a perception that shoplifting is a victimless crime - but this couldn't be further from the truth," PC Green said.

"We know it is a big issue, particularly in Doncaster city centre, and the evidence shows these kinds of thefts can fuel drug addictions and can help line the pockets of drug dealers linked to wider organised crime groups.

"We're really pleased to have built such strong partnerships with retailers in the city already, and our aim is to continue expanding this network as we know that by working together, we can achieve the best results.