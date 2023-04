Five deliberate fires were attended by Doncaster firefighters in the last two nights.

Last night, Thursday, Dearne firefighters attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 9.50pm on Hill Top Road, Denaby Main. The crew left the scene at 10.05pm.

The same evening, firefighters from Edlington station were called out to a deliberate fire involving rubbish at 9.50pm on Oliver Road, Balby. The crew returned to the station at 10.05pm.

On Wdnesday night, a skip was accidentally on fire at 7.10pm on Victoria Road, Instoneville. Firefighters from Askern station attended and left at 7.50pm.

Firefighters attended six incidents, fire started deliberately

Also on Wednesday, firefighters from Adwick station attended a deliberate fire involving a tree and loose branches at 8.50pm on Repton Road, Skellow. Leaving at 9pm.

Adwick firefighters were called out to a deliberate van fire at 1.05am on Middle Lane, Holme. The crew left the scene at 2.20am.

