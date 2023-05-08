Five charged with public nuisance offences at bank holiday weekend racing in Doncaster
Five people have been charged in connection with an incident at Doncaster racecourse on Saturday, May 6.
Three women and two men were charged with intentionally or recklessly causing public nuisance.
They were remanded in custody and appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court today.
Charged were:• Zara Verryt, 34, of Sheldon Road, Sheffield• Johanna Grace, 26, of Twentywell Lane, Sheffield• Sarah Foy, 23, of North Street, Alfreton, Derbyshire• Joshua Lane, 26, of North Street, Alfreton, Derbyshire• Thomas Foy, 24, of Dannah Street, Ripley, Derbyshire