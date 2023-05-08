News you can trust since 1925
Five charged with public nuisance offences at bank holiday weekend racing in Doncaster

Five people have been charged in connection with an incident at Doncaster racecourse on Saturday, May 6.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 8th May 2023, 17:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 17:38 BST

Three women and two men were charged with intentionally or recklessly causing public nuisance.

They were remanded in custody and appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court today.

Charged were:• Zara Verryt, 34, of Sheldon Road, Sheffield• Johanna Grace, 26, of Twentywell Lane, Sheffield• Sarah Foy, 23, of North Street, Alfreton, Derbyshire• Joshua Lane, 26, of North Street, Alfreton, Derbyshire• Thomas Foy, 24, of Dannah Street, Ripley, Derbyshire

Police called after trouble on Saturday
They have all been bailed to appear before Sheffield Crown Court next month.

Police were called at 7.40pm following reports a number of people had gained access to Doncaster racecourse.