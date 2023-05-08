Three women and two men were charged with intentionally or recklessly causing public nuisance.

They were remanded in custody and appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court today.

Charged were:• Zara Verryt, 34, of Sheldon Road, Sheffield• Johanna Grace, 26, of Twentywell Lane, Sheffield• Sarah Foy, 23, of North Street, Alfreton, Derbyshire• Joshua Lane, 26, of North Street, Alfreton, Derbyshire• Thomas Foy, 24, of Dannah Street, Ripley, Derbyshire

Police called after trouble on Saturday

They have all been bailed to appear before Sheffield Crown Court next month.