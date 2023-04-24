News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Northern Lights tonight: how to see them
11 minutes ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
58 minutes ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
2 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
2 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
3 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist

Five cars targeted by arsonists in Doncaster over the weekend

Five cars were targeted by arsonists in Doncaster over the weekend.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 11:17 BST

On Friday, April 21, two fire crews from Doncaster station were called out to a deliberate car fire at 9.35pm on Weston Road, Balby. The came away at 10.40pm.

The same night, firefighters from Askern attended a deliberate fire involving a car at 10.50pm on Headingley Road, Norton. returngin to the station at 11.15pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Sunday, April 23, two cars were deliberately set on fire at 5.55am on Armthorpe Road, Wheatley Hills. Two Doncaster crews attended

Five cars were attackedFive cars were attacked
Five cars were attacked