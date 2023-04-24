On Friday, April 21, two fire crews from Doncaster station were called out to a deliberate car fire at 9.35pm on Weston Road, Balby. The came away at 10.40pm.

The same night, firefighters from Askern attended a deliberate fire involving a car at 10.50pm on Headingley Road, Norton. returngin to the station at 11.15pm.

On Sunday, April 23, two cars were deliberately set on fire at 5.55am on Armthorpe Road, Wheatley Hills. Two Doncaster crews attended