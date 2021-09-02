Five cannabis factories smashed by police on same day in Doncaster
Five separate cannabis growing factories have been smashed by police on the same day in Doncaster.
Officers from Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out a string of raids in Bentley on Tuesday.
A spokesman said: “Officers from West NPT and the Tasking team were out in Bentley executing five drug warrants.
“The teams located cannabis cultivations in all five locations where the electrics had also been bypassed and were very unsafe.
“Over 400 plants were removed, one male was arrested and remanded to court and a second male was interviewed and will be attending court on a future date. Further investigations are ongoing for the other addresses.”
It is the latest in a number of high profile drugs raids in Doncaster, with dozens of cannabis farms raided by police in recent months.
If you have any information about similar concerns in your community please report via 101 or online reporting.