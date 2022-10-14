Five arrests as police smash Doncaster drug and child exploitation gangs

Three people were arrested in Doncaster last Thursday (6 October), after warrants were executed as part of an operation to tackle organised crime.

At a property on New Street in Carcroft, a man and a woman, both aged 20, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and forced labour.

Around £4,000 worth of Class A drugs was also recovered from the address.

Police carried out a series of drug raids in Doncaster.

At Manor Road, Askern, a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and forced labour. A number of mobile phones were also recovered from the property.

They have all been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

On Saturday (8 October) a 33-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply, after a warrant was executed at a property at Stockil Road.

Around 50 wraps of Class A and Class B drugs were recovered, along with a quantity of cash.

They have been released under investigation.

Detective Sergeant Claire Moss, from Doncaster’s Fortify team, said: “This was an intelligence-led operation in response to reports from the local community about the supply of Class A drugs and exploitation of juveniles to assist in criminal activity.

“It is part of ongoing proactive work to safeguard vulnerable children who are victims of exploitation and targeting the criminal gangs responsible.

“These warrants illustrate that by working together we can make our communities safer places to live for everyone. I would urge anyone with information about criminality in their communities – no matter how small – to please get in touch with us.”

You can contact police online using the new webchat service, report information using the online portal or by calling SYP on 101. You can access webchat and the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/