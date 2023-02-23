News you can trust since 1925
Five arrested in Doncaster city centre for offences including abuse, theft, burglary and threatening behaviour

Five people were arrested in Doncaster city centre this week for offences including abuse, theft, burglary and threatening behaviour.

By Stephanie Bateman
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 10:48am

Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team arrested a 48-year-old man on Wednesday in Waterdale after it was reported that he had been abusive to a Doncaster Council staff member. He has been charged with a public order offence and breach of ASBO and remanded to appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court.

A 30-year-old woman of no fixed abode was arrested on Chequer Road and charged with offences of theft and failing to provide a sample for a drugs test. She was also wanted for failing to appear at court. She has also been remanded to appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court this week.

A 21-year-old woman from Rossington has been arrested on St Sepulchre Gate after breaching bail conditions in relation to a public order offence. She will held in police custody to appear at court.

A 49-year-old man from Balby was arrested around 4am yesterday on suspicion of burglary of a city centre shop. He has since been charged with offences of burglary and theft. He has been remanded to appear at court at some point today.

Finally, a 28-year-old man of no fixed address, was arrested yesterday after reportedly threatening security staff at a shop on Princes Street. He has been charged with a public order offence and remanded to appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court tomorrow.

If you see a crime taking place or have any information about criminal behaviourplease call 101 or 999.