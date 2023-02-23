Five arrested in Doncaster city centre for offences including abuse, theft, burglary and threatening behaviour

Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team arrested a 48-year-old man on Wednesday in Waterdale after it was reported that he had been abusive to a Doncaster Council staff member. He has been charged with a public order offence and breach of ASBO and remanded to appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court.

A 30-year-old woman of no fixed abode was arrested on Chequer Road and charged with offences of theft and failing to provide a sample for a drugs test. She was also wanted for failing to appear at court. She has also been remanded to appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 21-year-old woman from Rossington has been arrested on St Sepulchre Gate after breaching bail conditions in relation to a public order offence. She will held in police custody to appear at court.

Five people have been arrested for a number of offences

A 49-year-old man from Balby was arrested around 4am yesterday on suspicion of burglary of a city centre shop. He has since been charged with offences of burglary and theft. He has been remanded to appear at court at some point today.

Finally, a 28-year-old man of no fixed address, was arrested yesterday after reportedly threatening security staff at a shop on Princes Street. He has been charged with a public order offence and remanded to appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad