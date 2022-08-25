Five arrested after man and teenage woman attacked inside own Doncaster home by gang

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called shortly after 5.30am yesterday to reports of a disturbance at a property in Cardigan Road in the Intake area.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is reported that a group of people entered the property and assaulted a man, aged 23, and a woman, aged 19. Both were taken to hospital and treated for cuts and bruises. The female has since been discharged, the male remains in hospital receiving treatment.”

Following enquiries, five suspects were identified in connection to the incident and arrested for aggravated burglary.

Police were called to a house in Intake after a man and woman were beaten when a five strong gang raided their house.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two men, aged 37 and 26, and three females, aged 21, 21 and 38, remain in police custody at this time, a spokesman said.

Residents in the area reported being awoken by the disturbance while others reported heavy police activity in the area around the blocks of flats on the road throughout much of yesterday.

One neighbour reported seeing crime scene investigators entering a property in the street following the attack.

Anyone with information which may assist officers with their enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 140 of 24 August.

Information can also be reported via the new South Yorkshire Police live chat and online portal, referencing the same incident number: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something