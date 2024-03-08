Five are arrested on theft offences on busy night for police in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All five ended up in the cells after being arrested on suspicion of theft offences, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

After receiving a report of a motorbike stolen from a house in Wheatley, officers were alerted to a bike with matching number plates that had failed to stop for officers.

Local intelligence tracked that bike to a flat in the city, with officers attending and arresting four people, including a 17-year-old boy, two 18-year-old men and a 20-year-old man, on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

They were interviewed and have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A second offence saw response officers deployed to an industrial estate near Doncaster city centre after a lorry driver reported fuel being siphoned from his vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers discovered four large bottles of diesel located in the boot of a nearby car, with a man arrested at the scene.

Rostas Anghel, 23, of Canterbury Road, Wheatley, has since been charged with theft from a motor vehicle and going equipped for theft.

Anghel has been released on bail and is due to appear Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 8 April.

To report crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire, call South Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.