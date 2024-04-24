Five are arrested after police find £50,000 of cannabis hidden inside car in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The “fantastic proactive stop” carried out by Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team then led officers to a property in Armthorpe where they found a cannabis set up in the loft.

A spokesman said: “The stop led to the arrest of four males and one female for their suspected involvement in the production of cannabis.

"The officer’s attention was drawn to a vehicle travelling through Arksey, which was promptly stopped and grounds were established to search.

"The vehicle contained approximately £50,000 of cannabis which had been vacuum packed.

"Enquires then led the officers to an address in Armthorpe, where they found a cannabis set up in the loft.

"The set up had a further 37 cannabis plants. Three males and one female were at the address and were subsequently arrested for the offence of producing cannabis.

"The electricity had also been dangerously bypassed.

"This is a great result, and shows how important proactive policing is in preventing crime.

"Cannabis is a class B controlled drug and illegal to possess or produce. These types of cannabis productions help to fund Organised Crime Groups and effect the wider community."

You can report drug crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.