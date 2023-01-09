News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Fires involving two vehicles and a motorbike were started in Doncaster over the weekend

Fires involving three vehicles were deliberately started in Doncaster this weekend.

By Stephanie Bateman
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 12:12pm

The first was on Friday at 9.30pm when a car was set on fire at Croft Road, Balby. Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident. They left at 10.10pm.

On Sunday, a motorbike was deliberately set on fire at 3.35am on Briar Croft, Balby. Edlington firefighters also attended this until 3.55am.

Hide Ad

Last night, a car was deliberately set on fire at 9pm on New Road, Braithwell. Firefighters from Maltby attended and returned to the station at 9.45pm.

Have you any information about any of these incidents?