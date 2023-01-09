Fires involving two vehicles and a motorbike were started in Doncaster over the weekend

The first was on Friday at 9.30pm when a car was set on fire at Croft Road, Balby. Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident. They left at 10.10pm.

On Sunday, a motorbike was deliberately set on fire at 3.35am on Briar Croft, Balby. Edlington firefighters also attended this until 3.55am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last night, a car was deliberately set on fire at 9pm on New Road, Braithwell. Firefighters from Maltby attended and returned to the station at 9.45pm.