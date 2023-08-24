Firefighters were called to two arson attacks in Doncaster overnight
Firefighters were called to two arson attacks in Doncaster overnight, Wednesday August 23.
Doncaster firefighters attended a deliberate fire involving a mattress in an alley at 7pm on Cunningham Road in the Hyde Park area of Doncaster. The crew left the scene at 7.20pm.
Firefighters from Askern station attended a deliberate fire involving shrubs and cut grass at 8.45pm on Chapel Hill in Askern. The crew came away at 9.05pm.
If you see a fire please call 999 and ask for the fire service.