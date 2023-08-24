News you can trust since 1925
Firefighters were called to two arson attacks in Doncaster overnight

Firefighters were called to two arson attacks in Doncaster overnight, Wednesday August 23.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 24th Aug 2023
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 11:39 BST

Doncaster firefighters attended a deliberate fire involving a mattress in an alley at 7pm on Cunningham Road in the Hyde Park area of Doncaster. The crew left the scene at 7.20pm.

Firefighters from Askern station attended a deliberate fire involving shrubs and cut grass at 8.45pm on Chapel Hill in Askern. The crew came away at 9.05pm.

If you see a fire please call 999 and ask for the fire service.