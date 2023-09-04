News you can trust since 1925
Firefighters were called to three arson attacks in Doncaster over the weekend

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 10:09 BST

The first was on Saturday, September 2, when firefighters from Adwick, Edlington and Doncaster stations were called to a deliberate field fire at 2.05pm on Mill Gate in Bentley. The crews came away at 4.35pm.

Firefighters from Edlington station attended a deliberate rubbish on Gordon Road, Edlington at 8.15pm. The crew came away at 8.30pm.

Firefighters from Edlington station also attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 3.20am on Low Road, Balby, leaving the scene at 3.40am.