Firefighters were called to three arson attacks in Doncaster over the weekend.
The first was on Saturday, September 2, when firefighters from Adwick, Edlington and Doncaster stations were called to a deliberate field fire at 2.05pm on Mill Gate in Bentley. The crews came away at 4.35pm.
Firefighters from Edlington station attended a deliberate rubbish on Gordon Road, Edlington at 8.15pm. The crew came away at 8.30pm.
Firefighters from Edlington station also attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 3.20am on Low Road, Balby, leaving the scene at 3.40am.