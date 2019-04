Firefighters were called out to a house fire believed to have started in the bathroom of a Doncaster property.

Crews from Doncaster fire station were sent out to a bungalow in Radburn Road, Rossington at 9.30pm last night.

The fire service were called out to a bathroom fire at a property in Radburn Road, Rossington last night. Picture: Google

A fire service spokesman said the bathroom at the property was alight when firefighters arrived on the scene.

“A person had to be removed from the premises,” said the spokesman.

South Yorkshire Police are believed to be investigating the cause of the fire.