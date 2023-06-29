Firefighters rushed to the scene of a deliberate flat blaze in Doncaster in the early hours
Firefighters rushed to the scene of a deliberate flat blaze, started in the early hours.
Three fire crews from Edlington and Doncaster stations were called out to the fire at 2.35am today (June 29) on Waverley Avenue, Balby.
The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. Crews left at 4.10am.
Two crews from Askern and Adwick attended a deliberate fire in a derelict building at 7.10pm last night on Station Road, Askern.
Edlington firefighters attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 9.50pm on Church Road, Denaby Main.