Firefighters rushed to the scene of a deliberate flat blaze in Doncaster in the early hours

Firefighters rushed to the scene of a deliberate flat blaze, started in the early hours.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 29th Jun 2023, 11:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 11:17 BST

Three fire crews from Edlington and Doncaster stations were called out to the fire at 2.35am today (June 29) on Waverley Avenue, Balby.

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. Crews left at 4.10am.

Two crews from Askern and Adwick attended a deliberate fire in a derelict building at 7.10pm last night on Station Road, Askern.

The flat fire was in the early hours of this morning
The flat fire was in the early hours of this morning
Edlington firefighters attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 9.50pm on Church Road, Denaby Main.