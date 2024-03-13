Firefighters called to two arson attacks, one involving a mobility scooter
Firefighters were called out to deal with two arson attacks last night, Tuesday March 12.
Firstly, firefighters from the Adwick station attended an incident involving a mobility scooter which had been deliberately set on fire at 8.05pm on Askern Road in Bentley. The crew left the scene at 8.25pm.
Adwick firefighters were also called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 9.10pm on High Street in Bentley. The crew returned to the station at 9.45pm.
