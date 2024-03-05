Firefighters called to two arson attacks in Doncaster last night
Three fire crews from Doncaster and Edlington stations attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 7.50pm on Lower Leger Way in Intake. The crews came away at 8.45pm.
A bike was deliberately set on fire at 8pm on Beaconsfield Street in Mexboroughr. Firefighters from Dearne station attended the incident. They left at 8.15pm.