Firefighters called to two arson attacks in Doncaster last night, Monday March 4.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 5th Mar 2024, 10:32 GMT
Three fire crews from Doncaster and Edlington stations attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 7.50pm on Lower Leger Way in Intake. The crews came away at 8.45pm.

A bike was deliberately set on fire at 8pm on Beaconsfield Street in Mexboroughr. Firefighters from Dearne station attended the incident. They left at 8.15pm.