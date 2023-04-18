News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for the ninth time in a row
24 minutes ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
1 hour ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
1 hour ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police
2 hours ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
2 hours ago Food prices increase by up to 80% - including bread and cheese

Firefighters called to three vehicle fires - two started deliberately

On Monday, a bin was deliberately set on fire at 11.35pm on Rossington Street, Denaby Main.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 18th Apr 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 09:57 BST

Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident. They left at 11.50pm.

Early the next morning, firefighters from Dearne station attended a deliberate fire involving a tree at 1.25am in Doncaster Road, Denaby Main. The crew left the scene at 1.40am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Sunday, firefighters from Thorne and Doncaster stations were called out to a deliberate vehicle fire at 4.05am on Woodhouse Lane, Hatfield The crews left the scene at 5.10am.

The vehicles has been deliberately set on fireThe vehicles has been deliberately set on fire
The vehicles has been deliberately set on fire
Most Popular

A car was accidentally on fire at 8.55am that day on Leys Lane in, Hampole. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident. Theyreturned to their base at 9.40am.

Two fire crews from Edlington and Maltby stations were called out to an accidental van fire at 10.20am on the M18, between junctions 2 and 1, southbound. The crews came away at 11.05am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you see a fire call 999.