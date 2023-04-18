Firefighters called to three vehicle fires - two started deliberately
On Monday, a bin was deliberately set on fire at 11.35pm on Rossington Street, Denaby Main.
Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident. They left at 11.50pm.
Early the next morning, firefighters from Dearne station attended a deliberate fire involving a tree at 1.25am in Doncaster Road, Denaby Main. The crew left the scene at 1.40am.
On Sunday, firefighters from Thorne and Doncaster stations were called out to a deliberate vehicle fire at 4.05am on Woodhouse Lane, Hatfield The crews left the scene at 5.10am.
A car was accidentally on fire at 8.55am that day on Leys Lane in, Hampole. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident. Theyreturned to their base at 9.40am.
Two fire crews from Edlington and Maltby stations were called out to an accidental van fire at 10.20am on the M18, between junctions 2 and 1, southbound. The crews came away at 11.05am.
If you see a fire call 999.