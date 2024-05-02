Firefighters called to three arson attacks one involving three vehicles in Doncaster
Firefighters called to three arson attacks overnight Tuesday/Wednesday, one involving three vehicles in Doncaster.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Doncaster firefighters attended a deliberate grassland fire at 7.10pm on Armthorpe Road, Wheatley Hills. The crew left the scene at 7.55pm.
Maltby firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire on New Road, Braithwell at 11.35pm. The crew returned to the station at 12:15am.
Three vehicles were deliberately set on fire at 1am on Crane Moor Close in Harlington. Firefighters from Dearne station attended the incident. They left at 2.15am.