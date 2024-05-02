Firefighters called to three arson attacks one involving three vehicles in Doncaster

Firefighters called to three arson attacks overnight Tuesday/Wednesday, one involving three vehicles in Doncaster.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 2nd May 2024, 08:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Doncaster firefighters attended a deliberate grassland fire at 7.10pm on Armthorpe Road, Wheatley Hills. The crew left the scene at 7.55pm.

Maltby firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire on New Road, Braithwell at 11.35pm. The crew returned to the station at 12:15am.

Three vehicles were deliberately set on fire at 1am on Crane Moor Close in Harlington. Firefighters from Dearne station attended the incident. They left at 2.15am.