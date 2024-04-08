Firefighters called to three arson attacks in Doncaster over the weekend
Firefighters called to out to deal with three arson attacks in Doncaster over the weekend.
On Friday, April 5, two fire crews from Doncaster station were called out to a detached garage fire at 7.20pm on Cardigan Road, Intake. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. Crews left the scene at 9.20pm.
Last night Edlington firefighters were called out to a deliberate bin fire at 7.30pm on Harlington Court, Denaby Main. They left at 7.45pm.
A wheelie bin and fence were deliberately set on fire at 12.35pm on Bentley Road, Bentley. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 1.05am.