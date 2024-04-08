Firefighters called to three arson attacks in Doncaster over the weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Friday, April 5, two fire crews from Doncaster station were called out to a detached garage fire at 7.20pm on Cardigan Road, Intake. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. Crews left the scene at 9.20pm.

Last night Edlington firefighters were called out to a deliberate bin fire at 7.30pm on Harlington Court, Denaby Main. They left at 7.45pm.