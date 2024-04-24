Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A bin was deliberately set on fire at 7.55pm on St James Street, Balby Bridge. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 8.10pm.

Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving grass and bushes at 8.15pm on Greens Road, Dunsville. The crew came away at 8.35pm.

A car was deliberately set on fire at 8.35pm on Chestnut Avenue, Carcroft. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident. They left at 9.10pm.