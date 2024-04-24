Firefighters called to four arson attacks in Doncaster overnight
A bin was deliberately set on fire at 7.55pm on St James Street, Balby Bridge. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 8.10pm.
Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving grass and bushes at 8.15pm on Greens Road, Dunsville. The crew came away at 8.35pm.
A car was deliberately set on fire at 8.35pm on Chestnut Avenue, Carcroft. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident. They left at 9.10pm.
Three fire crews from Doncaster and Edlington stations were called out to a wheelie bin on fire in an outhouse at 1.50am on Bentley Avenue, Hexthorpe, Doncaster. The crew came away at 2.50am.