Firefighters called to deliberate car and camper van fires in Doncaster over the weekend

Last night, Sunday, August 6, Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 8.10pm on Cross Bank, Balby. The crew left at 8.50pm.

Firefighters from Maltby station attended a deliberate rubbish on Tickhill Back Lane, Stainton at 9.40pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A car was deliberately set on fire at 10.30pm on Eland Road, Denaby Main. Firefighters from Dearne station attended the incident.

On Saturday, August 5, a camper van was deliberately set on fire at 2.05am on Milton Road, Carcroft. Firefighters from Adwick, Askern and Doncaster stations attended the incident.