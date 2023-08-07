News you can trust since 1925
Firefighters called to deliberate car and camper van fires in Doncaster over the weekend

Firefighters were called to five deliberate incidents over the weekend in Doncaster, two including a car and a camper van.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 7th Aug 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 10:19 BST

Last night, Sunday, August 6, Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 8.10pm on Cross Bank, Balby. The crew left at 8.50pm.

Firefighters from Maltby station attended a deliberate rubbish on Tickhill Back Lane, Stainton at 9.40pm.

A car was deliberately set on fire at 10.30pm on Eland Road, Denaby Main. Firefighters from Dearne station attended the incident.

On Saturday, August 5, a camper van was deliberately set on fire at 2.05am on Milton Road, Carcroft. Firefighters from Adwick, Askern and Doncaster stations attended the incident.

On Friday, crews from Adwick and Dearne attended a fire located in a small outbuilding on Houghton Road, Thurnscoe, at 10.26pm. A fire involving a small amount of rubbish within the building had spread to the roof. One hose reel jet was used to extinguish the fire which is believed to have been set deliberately.