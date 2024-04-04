Firefighters called out to two arson attacks in Doncaster overnight
The first incident involved a wheelie bin that had been deliberately set on fire at 10.15pm on Sandford Road, Balby. Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident. They left at 10.25pm.
The second saw Doncaster firefighters attend a deliberate rubbish fire at 2.50am on Caravan Park Road, Armthorpe. The crew came away at 3.20am.
A bin was accidentally on fire at 8pm on St Sepulchre Gate. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 8.15pm.