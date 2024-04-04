Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first incident involved a wheelie bin that had been deliberately set on fire at 10.15pm on Sandford Road, Balby. Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident. They left at 10.25pm.

The second saw Doncaster firefighters attend a deliberate rubbish fire at 2.50am on Caravan Park Road, Armthorpe. The crew came away at 3.20am.